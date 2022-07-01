follow.it Blog

Dark Mode is Now Available!

We’re thrilled to unveil one of the most requested features by our users: follow.it now offers dark mode! This new feature is designed to enhance your browsing experience, especially during those late-night sessions.

How to Offer a Paid Newsletter

As a publisher, you’re providing value to your followers. From today, you have the opportunity to monetize that value.

New UX & Layout for follow.it

We are excited to announce the launch of a completely overhauled user experience (UX) and layout for follow.it!

Introducing API Feeds on Follow.it

We’re excited to introduce a new type of feed on follow.it: API feeds, designed to deliver the content you care about most.

Magazine a new delivery option by follow.it

New Delivery Option: “Magazine”

We’re excited to introduce a convenient new way to stay informed: the “Magazine” delivery option, delivering all your updates in just one email per week.

Summarize your article with AI

Summarize Articles With AI

A main aim of follow.it is to enhance your productivity, and today we’re stepping it up by allowing you to consume content much faster.

Introducing Date feeds - Follow.it

Introducing Date Feeds

As of today, you’ll see a new type of feed in the follow.it directory: Date feeds. They alert you of specific, scheduled “events” or “happenings”.

Follow Websites that Don’t Have an RSS Feed

Follow Websites that Don’t Have an RSS Feed

Most feeds in the follow.it directory are RSS-powered, which means they rely on a website’s RSS feed to check for new stories.

While most websites come out of the box with an RSS feed, some don’t have one. Up to now, it wasn’t possible to follow those via follow.it. This […]

More features added to follow.it

Better Reading Experience on Follow.it

When you follow a feed (for example in the follow.it directory), you can select “news page” as one of many delivery channels. This allows you to read stories directly in your follow.it account.

We improved the reading experience on the news page in several respects, and those went live today.

Two factor authentication by follow.it

Two Factor Authentication Added

It’s just a small enhancement, but an important one: to bolster security further we now allow users to enable a double authentication process for accessing their follow.it accounts.

Add the follow feature to your site